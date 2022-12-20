Flu is a family affair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Flu season is the time of year that flu viruses most commonly circulate in the population. Flu typically peaks in February and significant activity can continue into May.

What some viewers may not know is the flu can be very serious, and sometimes fatal – even for healthy people. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can be easily spread through coughing, sneezing and respiratory secretions. While the CDC is tracking early flu activity so far this season, GSK along with public health partners, is working to increase education and awareness surrounding vaccination and the importance of immunization for everyone six months of age and older, including healthy adolescents and adults.

Dr. Leah Smith, pharmacist and vaccines educator for GSK, and Angie Wehrkamp, a mother who lost her child to flu, Board of Directors Member and Secretary for Families Fighting Flu, will be on hand and available to discuss facts, risks, flu vaccines and more.

MORE ABOUT LEAH SMITH

Dr. Leah Smith has been with GSK since August 2019, serving in the Medical Affairs division of GSK Vaccines. Leah earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Howard University in 2005 and subsequently completed a post-graduate pharmacy residency at Grady Health System in Atlanta, Georgia. Post-residency, Leah continued her career as a clinical pharmacist in both inpatient and ambulatory care settings, transitioned to managed care at Humana, working as a clinical pharmacist and quality consultant for 8 years, and subsequently served as a pharmacy residency accreditor with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. She strives to use her years of experience in patient care as a foundation in her current role, as she engages with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders regarding the value of vaccinations.

MORE ABOUT ANGIE WEHRKAMP

Angie Wehrkamp became an advocate for Families Fighting Flu, a national nonprofit, after her 2 ½-year-old daughter, Gianna, passed away in January 2015 from influenza. Angie has served many roles for the organization since 2018 and is active in the immunization public health community. She advocates for flu awareness in many ways, including interviews with local and national media outlets and donating infant hats with Gianna’s story across the United States. In addition to advocacy, Angie has motivated her friends and family to plant trees across the nation in Gianna’s memory. Angie is currently employed at Home Depot as an Office Associate.

