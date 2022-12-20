Former Baldwin County teacher charged with having sexual contact with students

ROBERTSDLAE, Ala. (WALA) - A former teacher with the Baldwin County School System was arrested and charged with three counts of having sexual contact with a student under 19 years of age. The teacher worked at the South Baldwin Center for Technology, where investigators said the students were in his class.

According to prosecutors, Daniel Navarro headed up the School for Culinary Arts there for several years and the alleged victims were students of his over that time. Because he taught there for multiple years, there’s a concern there could be more victims.

Robertsdale Police arrested 46-year-old Daniel Navarro, Jr. at his Summerdale diner Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, charging him with three separate counts of sexual contact with a student. The investigation was opened earlier this year after the first complaint was filed and culminated with Grand Jury indictments just handed up.

“There could be a number of victims in this case that have not…that we do not know about at this time or that law enforcement does not know about,” said Baldwin County District Attorney, Bob Wilters. “We’re hoping that they do come forward and report it and help us in this investigation.”

Wilters said the case opened after one brave victim came forward which led to more allegations. He said Navarro used his position and influence to get close to his students.

“There was no sexual intercourse that we are aware of. There was sexual contact,” Wilters said. “That is a violation of trust, a violation of everything that young people hold dear. They looked up to him and he betrayed that trust.”

Daniel Navarro is no longer employed at the school. The Baldwin County Board of Education released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We have been made aware of the arrest and we are grateful to the Robertsdale Police Department and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for their dedication to prosecuting those who would take advantage of children. Mr. Navarro is no longer employed with Baldwin County Public Schools.”

Daniel Navarro made bail on Tuesday and was released from jail. As conditions of his bond, he’ll not be able to have contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18, other than his own children. He’ll also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

If you feel like you were also a victim, you’re encouraged to call the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office or Robertsdale Police.

