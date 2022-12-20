Greene & Phillips: Holiday Driving Tips

The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:

Christmas is just around the corner, which means lots of drivers on the roadways, excited to spend the holiday with family and friends. David Greene with Greene & Phillips Personal Injury Attorneys is here today with some tips to help you get where you’re going safely.

David, it’s great to see you. What are some things that people should be looking out for as they travel this holiday season?

Joe, there’s so many more people on the roadways during the holiday season. The first thing you can do is prepare your vehicle. If it’s time for one, get an oil change, make sure your tires have plenty of tread and are properly aired, as well as check all fluids, belts, hoses, and lights.

And of course, the holiday season means colder weather. Are there any special precautions people should take when driving in it?

Absolutely. Watch weather reports before you travel so that you don’t get stuck in an unexpected storm. And also keep an emergency kit in your trunk stocked with some food, water, blankets, first aid kit, flashlights, and other various items.

With lots of festivities going on, how concerned should people be about drunk drivers?

Unfortunately, drivers under the influence are a constant concern, especially around the holiday season. Keep a careful eye on other drivers around you, and practice defensive driving. Make sure you keep a careful distance, and call the authorities if you see someone driving erratically. And never ever get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been drinking. You’re not only putting your life at risk, but the lives of others as well. Rideshare services like Uber are a great option should you need a ride home.

Is there anything else to remember when preparing to travel during the holiday?

Yes, relax and get a good night’s sleep before your trip. Driving during the holiday season can be stressful. Frustration can lead to poor decisions and risky behavior behind the wheel. However, with the right attitude and some pre-planning it can also be more enjoyable.

This is all great information. David, how can our viewers get in contact with you?

They can call us at 300-2000, or come by our offices anytime at 51 North Florida Street. You never need an appointment!

