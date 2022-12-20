Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county.

The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”

This opposition comes after city leaders voted to move forward with the plans Tuesday, December 6, after over a year of mapping, planning and visualizing where to expand. The areas of the annex would happen north and south of Highway 90, moving Ocean Springs High School, the sportsplex, and other locations within city limits.

We reached out to the City of Ocean Springs to see what their next steps will be now that the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposes the project. They are still planning on moving forward, and their next step will be filing in Chancery Court.

