More cold rain in the forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a cold and wet night, we have more cold rain to watch out for. The rain coverage will be around 70% so keep the rain gear close by in addition to the jackets. The rain will exit this afternoon and things will dry out later today.

The sky remains cloudy after the cold rain stops. We are starting off in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll reach the mid 50s this afternoon. We’ll top out in the mid 60s Thursday and that will be the warmest day of the week. A few more showers will appear ahead of an arctic cold front. The airmass that settles in for Christmas weekend will be bitterly cold. Highs will be in the 35-40 degree range Fri-Sun with morning temps in the upper teens and low 20s!

