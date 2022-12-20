Advertise With Us
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car

By Shelby Myers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car.

Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile.

Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when the suspect walked outside and fired into the other member’s vehicle. Nobody was inside and police said the suspect ran away before they got there.

