Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD makes arrest in connection to a 2014 murder

Jervoris Scarbrough
Jervoris Scarbrough(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has arrested Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, in connection to the murder of David Patrick Kyles, 29, back in 2014, according to police.

On Oct. 10, 2014, police said they found Kyles handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. Kyles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said they determined a male subject was impersonating a police officer and had Kyles pulled over.

Authorities said Scarbrough is charged with murder and kidnapping in the first degree.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Xavian Dewayne Bohannon ... pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud.
Once accused of attempted murder, Mobile man pleads guilty to COVID fraud
Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000
Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000
Daphne Police have charged Cortez Gonzales and David Sampey with the July murder of Sawaida...
Two charged with murder in Daphne’s Pine St. shooting
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000