MPD makes arrest in connection to a 2014 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has arrested Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, in connection to the murder of David Patrick Kyles, 29, back in 2014, according to police.

On Oct. 10, 2014, police said they found Kyles handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. Kyles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said they determined a male subject was impersonating a police officer and had Kyles pulled over.

Authorities said Scarbrough is charged with murder and kidnapping in the first degree.

