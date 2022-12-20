Advertise With Us
MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument

(WECT)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning.

When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.

The suspect ran away before officers got there, police said.

