OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

After being alerted by a teacher, an OCSO school resource officer retrieved the knife from the pocket of a 16-year-old after he admitted to a school official that he was carrying it, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the teen stated that he took the knife from a Walmart in Fort Walton Beach.

The teen also admitted to opening the knife in class, extending the blade, and using it to cut paper, according to the sheriff’s office.

The OCSO reminds all students that possession of a weapon on school grounds is a third-degree felony.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

