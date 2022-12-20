Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school

A Choctawhatchee HS student was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, after Okaloosa County...
A Choctawhatchee HS student was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, after Okaloosa County sheriff's officials say he brought a knife to school.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

After being alerted by a teacher, an OCSO school resource officer retrieved the knife from the pocket of a 16-year-old after he admitted to a school official that he was carrying it, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the teen stated that he took the knife from a Walmart in Fort Walton Beach.

The teen also admitted to opening the knife in class, extending the blade, and using it to cut paper, according to the sheriff’s office.

The OCSO reminds all students that possession of a weapon on school grounds is a third-degree felony.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile County approves resolution to annexation
In shift, Mobile Councilman Carroll says he will support ‘some type of annexation’
High school football all-star game still working out details with city
High school football all-star game still working out details with city
2 Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
2 Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
Because of his length of tenure at the culinary school, prosecutors are concerned there could...
Former Baldwin County teacher charged with having sexual contact with students
Former Baldwin County teacher charged with having sexual contact with students
Former Baldwin County teacher charged with having sexual contact with students