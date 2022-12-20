Once accused of attempted murder, Mobile man pleads guilty to COVID fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A decade after police accused him of trying to kill another man over a family feud in the Birdville community, Xavian Dewayne Bohannon pleaded guilty on Monday to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program.

Bohannon, 29, of Mobile, is one of dozens to be prosecuted in Mobile – and hundreds across the country – for fraud related to the assistance programs that Congress created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Bohannon admitted that he falsely represented that he owned a business with gross revenues of $98,842 in tax year 2019. Based on that application, he received $20,590 under the program that was intended to help businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A decade ago, Mobile County prosecutors charged Bohannon with attempted murder, alleging that he was seeking revenge for the August 2012 shooting death of his brother, Orlando Jamar “Pluck” Bohannon.

Xavian Bohannon ultimately pleaded guilty to shooting into an occupied building and spent two years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set Bohannon’s sentencing for March. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend leniency.

