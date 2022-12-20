St. Ignatius Catholic writing letters to AL Honor Flight Veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 14-year-old Kate Scot Hayes and her friends have been busy writing letters to veterans.

“Dear Honor Flight Veteran -- thank you for all the blood, sweat and tears to give me the life that I have,” -- one of the letters by her classmate reads.

The 8th grader at St. Ignatius Catholic School was elected the school’s “Red Ribbon Week Leader” -- and quickly got other students writing too. The heartfelt messages are set to be delivered to Alabama’s Honor Flight Veterans in the spring on their return flight home after being honored at our nation’s memorials.

“I pitched the idea to to my teacher of what if we write these letters to these veterans and all of the little kids can write some and she was like that’s perfect,” recalled Kate Scot.

And Kate Scot knows first hand the impact those simple words can have. She, her sister, and mother wrote to family friend -- A.W. Tubaugh -- on his honor flight out of Florida last April. The Vietnam Vet touched beyond words.

“It’s just an experience -- I gotta tell you Lee -- when I came back from Vietnam there wasn’t a whole lot of joy in returning in 1968-69,” recalled Tubaugh. “The letters of thank you -- and actually the first time in 45 years felt welcomed home because of those letters. My son kept giving them to me as I was trying to read them through tears.”

Still holding tight to those kind words -- he reads them from time to time.

He wrote back to us -- and it was like the sweetest letter ever. And it really touched me. And I was like I need to do something to help more of these people get letters,” said Kate Scot.

Some 200 letters later -- she believes they can collect more -- ensuring all of Alabama’s Honor Flight Veterans know how much their service to country truly means.

“It jerked at my heart... So it was for me the final piece of healing from 50 years -- 54 years ago as a matter a fact. So it was the real deal,” said Tubaugh.

If you’d like to write a letter to an Alabama Honor Flight Veteran click here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.