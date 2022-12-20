Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

State agencies pay high cost of inflation according to State Auditor’s report

Report looks at the cost of fuel, electricity, food and supplies
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high cost of inflation is costing taxpayers more in their homes and to run state government.

White says he hopes this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will he...
White says he hopes this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will he higher in coming months.(WLBT)

The State Auditor’s office released a report Monday showing the increase for almost everything agencies purchase, from fuel and electricity to food and asphalt.

Shad White says families are hurting from inflation every time they go to a gas station or grocery store, and dollars for state government won’t go as far.

White says law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices...
White says law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.(WLBT)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has spent up to $750,000 for increased fuel prices. According to the report, law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.

The Auditor’s report also shows the Mississippi Department of Transportation may not be able to complete all its scheduled projects at their original costs due to rising prices for supplies like asphalt and drainage pipes. You can see the full report here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street
The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and...
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
A local teen with a special connection to a veteran -- is efforting a huge “mail call” for...
St. Ignatius Catholic writing letters to AL Honor Flight Veterans
MPD makes arrest in connection to a 2014 murder
MPD makes arrest in connection to a 2014 murder