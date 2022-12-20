Two charged with murder in Daphne’s Pine St. shooting

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have charged three men in connection to a murder on Pine Street July 27, 2022. Investigators said 34-year-old Sawaida Arnold was ambushed and gunned down while sitting in his car outside a friend’s home.

Investigators said Arnold let it be known on social media he was coming to town from New Orleans and where he’d be going. Police said the suspects in his murder knew he’d has a significant amount of cash on him.

David Sampey and Cortez Gonzales, both of Daphne have been charged with Arnold’s murder and a third suspect, Franklin Crandall will be charged with tampering with physical evidence as soon as he turns himself in. The charges come after a Grand Jury returned indictments against all three.

Daphne Police have charged Cortez Gonzales and David Sampey with the July murder of Sawaida Arnold (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Arnold went to Crandall’s house that July afternoon and pulled in the driveway. That’s when they say Sampey and Gonzales put their plan in motion.

“As soon as he pulled up, Mr. Sampey pulled in behind him and parked his car and got out and that’s when Gonzales approached with a mask on and actually fired the shots that killed him,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Police said Arnold was shot three times in the lower torso while trying to escape through the passenger’s side of his car. The murder was Daphne’s first in nearly seven years and shook up the Daphmont neighborhood.

At the time, a man was seen walking away from the scene wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and a mask on his face. Officers searched the area with no success. Police said Arnold was targeted because he was known to carry a fanny pack with a lot of cash in it.

“Probably a few thousand dollars is what we’ve been told and that’s by multiple people,” said Vannoy.

Investigators said they were suspicious of Gonzales and Sampey early on because of their criminal history and they’d been seen together on surveillance video from a nearby ATM machine prior to the murder. Police picked them up on other charges while the Grand Jury looked at the case.

“We wanted to go ahead and present it to Grand Jury because they were already in jail on other charges, so we knew where they were going to be,” Vannoy explained. “Us being able to get it before a Grand Jury while they’re still incarcerated actually kind of speeds up the process a little bit.”

Police said Franklin Crandall was at his home at the time of the shooting but at this time, they can’t tie him to the murder. He faces a tampering with evidence charge because investigators believe he disposed of a gun afterwards.

