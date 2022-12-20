MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s no denying it; artificial intelligence and robots are advancing at an impressive speed these days.

Now a company that describes itself as “the world’s first robot lawyer,” says it plans to launch its new AI powered chatbox to help consumers fight large corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone at the press of a button.

DoNotPay says it saves users money and time. In a demo, the Chatbot was able to get a discounts on a Comcast internet bill...through Xifinity’s live chat.

It pointed out problems with Xifinity’s service to a customer representative and threatened to take legal action. The rep responded by offering to take $10 off the customer’s monthly internet bill. Allowing the account holder to avoid the tedious process and wasted time of going through the chat process themselves.

It’s not just disputes with cable bills. Scrolling through the DoNotPay website there are a number of services it claims to perform on a users behalf: canceling any service, or subscription, appealing banned accounts, parking or speeding tickets, breaking a lease and child support payments.

There’s a “solve my issue” button on the website where those interested in the service can enter their email or phone number. There’s a disclaimer pointing out that DoNotPay isn’t a law firm...nor is it licensed to practice law.

The service comes as a subscription with a cost of $36 every three months.

