10 Caring Gifts collecting cold weather gear for those in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Even though Christmas is just a few days away, there is still time to make a difference in the lives of others this holiday season.

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts is part of FOX10′s 10 Caring Gifts program. We’ve teamed up with America’s First Credit Union and the Volunteers of America to help collect items such as socks, hats, gloves and scarves -- things that many people still need, especially right now as a cold snap is about to bring subfreezing temperatures to the Gulf Coast.

Amanda Bitterman with America’s First Credit Union said the best part is, all of it will stay local and will go to those right here in our community who need it most.

“We don’t get weather in the 20s regularly. People are not prepared for this. So, if you have a chance, come by and see us,” Bitterman said. “We’re America’s First Credit Union. We’re at Montlimar Drive. We’ll have our box set up through Jan 9. Come on by. Bring some stuff. I will make sure it gets into the hands of those that need it.”

If you would like to help, you can drop off the donations at America’s First Credit at 1050 Montlimar Dr., or Volunteers of America Southeast at 1204 Hillcrest Road in Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.