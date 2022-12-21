Cedar Point Pier to close temporarily due to weather.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Frigid weather is causing the temporary closure of a popular south Mobile County fishing spot.

Cedar Point Pier, 18250 Dauphin Island Pkwy., will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 because the arctic blast is expected to yield unsafe conditions on the pier, county officials said Wednesday in a statement.

