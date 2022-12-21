Cold but dry for Christmas weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much drier day compared to what we experienced on Monday and Tuesday with all of that cold rain. The sky will be cloudy for most of the day so it will be a dreary Wednesday.

Highs today will climb to the upper 50s and we should still reach the mid 60s tomorrow so the temps are temporarily going up, but the bottom will fall out big time starting Thursday night. That’s when a major arctic air mass arrives setting us up for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the 35-40 degree range Friday through Sunday with morning temps in the 17-20 degree range. Wind chills will be in the single digits during those mornings.

No winter precipitation is expected, but hard freezes are. This means secure the pets, plants, pipes, and people. The four Ps.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.