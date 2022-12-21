Gov. Ivey announces grants to help sexual assault victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will be used to support organizations that help sexual assault victims in Alabama.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the $3.4 million grants will allow nonprofit agencies to provide services to victims, including advocacy, referrals, counseling and emotional support, safety services, assistance with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and assistance with filing victims’ compensation claims.

“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”

The following places will receive grants:

Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $186,225

2nd Chance, Inc. (Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties): $136,160

The WellHouse (statewide): $537,752

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc./Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $254,358

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties): $212,702

Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $213,156

Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman and Winston counties): $58,225

SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties): $243,301

University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa County): $340,935

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties): $145,160

One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties): $112,290

Baldwin Family Violence Shelter/The Lighthouse (Baldwin and Escambia counties): $64,915

Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb and Marshall counties): $162,350

SAN, Inc./Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $42,975

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $209,145

Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair and Walker counties): $473,680

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will give out the grants from funds made available by the Department of Justice.

