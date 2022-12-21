Here are some tips for keeping power bills in check as mercury plummets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The temperatures are dropping, which means the power bills are rising.

For some, it’s a nuisance. For those living paycheck to paycheck, it’s more like a crisis.

“The electricity is by far for me is like a stress,” said Janie King, who works as a waitress in downtown Mobile. “It’s like, we’re going through a transition in our family where I’m like becoming like a single-mom scenario.”

King said she already was struggling with higher grocery bills during these high-inflation times. She said the coming electric bill spike will be a killer. She said she normally likes to sit on her porch, sipping coffee and watching her children in the front yard. But she said she will not be doing that in the coming days. Instead, she said she will be inside trying to avoid running the heat.

“With my pocketbook, we’re gonna be in there with sweatpants and blankets, ‘cause with the heat going up, I can’t … I’ll turn it on a little nip, you know, let the little coldness get out, and then I’ll turn it right back off,” she said. “But otherwise, we gonna be on the couch in blankets and some sweatpants.”

Short of turning off the heat, Alabama Power offers some steps customers can take to mitigate the bills. Some of those tips, like making sure the house is well-insulated, may require an investment in time and money. But others can be implemented immediately and for free.

Company spokeswoman Beth Thomas said the company recommends keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees in the winter.

Other tips:

Let the sun do the work by opening blinds to let the sunlight inside.

Dishwashers, especially energy-efficient ones, actually use less energy than washing dishes by hand.

Keep the garage door closed.

Replace old air filters, which make hearing systems operate more efficiently.

Wash clothes in cold water. Alabama Power says it will reduce energy usage and still get clothing just as clean as the warm cycle.

Alabama Power has an online tip sheet with other suggestions.

“If you think about all the small things and how they can actually add up, it does make a difference,” Thomas said. “Obviously, heating and cooling is a big portion of the power bill.”

Alabama Power also offers a program called levelized billing, which evens out the monthly electric bills based on an average usage over the prior year. People can sign up for personalized energy checkup, which allows customers to track how much electricity they are using.

Thomas said people having trouble paying their power bills should visit Alabama Power in person or call 800-245-2244 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. She said the company often can match customers with assistance programs they might qualify for.

Mobile resident Geny Adams she is not too worried about the power bill – as long as old man winter doesn’t stay for the whole season.

