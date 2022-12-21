High school all-star game long on ambition takes Mobile leaders by surprise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For an as ambitious as putting on a multi-state high school football all-star game in just five weeks, organizers of the High School Senior Showcase have flown far under the radar.

One of the event’s organizers appeared Tuesday before the Mobile Council asking for financial support – for a game that is only about five weeks away.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium lists the game on its website. But key details seem in flux. Co-founder Jeremy Howard told council members that organizers have not yet met with the Mobile Sports Authority.

A spokesman for Mayor Sandy Stimpson told FOX10 News that the council meeting was the first time the administration heard about the event. District 2 Councilman William Carroll said he also was unfamiliar with the event and at first thought it was planned for January 2024.

“Next month. Oh, OK,” he said when told it was January 2023. “Well, that’s the first time I’ve actually even known about it myself.”

Kickoff is planned for 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, a week before the senor bowl. Co-founder Jeremy Howard, who addressed the council on Tuesday, said about 100 high school seniors from Alabama and several other states will compete for Team Thunder or Team Lightning. He said it is geared to players who have been in the shadow of more heavily recruited teammates.

“Because they’re overshadowed by the starters, it gives them an opportunity to show all the colleges that, ‘Hey, I can play, too, and I deserve a shot to be a starter whether it’s at a D-1 school, D-2 school, D-3 school, and I deserve scholarship,’” he said.

Carroll said it would be a big positive if organizers can pull it off.

“I’ve never seen a high school all-star game like this, where it’s a true high school, all-star game with athletes from all over the country here for the first time.”

Howard said he is confident it will be a success and become an annual game.

“I understand that it’s kind of short notice … but it doesn’t mean that we still don’t have an opportunity to make it great for all those students that are coming in from Texas to Florida to be able to play and represent our city,” he said.

Charles Lawson, the defensive coordinator at Mobile Christian School, said Howard contacted him about three weeks ago. He said he signed on to coach one of the two teams.

“I commend him for putting this together, ‘cause it’s something that’s giving all the kids a shot, you know, just not the four stars and five stars, the North-South game, the Mississippi-Alabama game,” he said. “It’s giving every kid a shot to be able to be seen on that platform where college coaches can come watch your talent.”

