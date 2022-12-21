Making sure your car is prepped for plummeting temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bundle up in these cold temperatures, but also don’t forget about vehicles.

Experts said once those temps drop below freezing, any car without anti-freeze runs the risk of engine damage.

“You always want to maintain your vehicle properly because it’s everybody’s main mode of transportation,” said Adam Riels, mechanic at Paul’s Automotive.

Mechanics are already seeing cars in the shop getting checked out ahead of this week’s plummeting temperatures.

“Once that water freezes, it expands, and doesn’t have anywhere to go, and could crack the block,” said Riels.

He said every car needs different attention. If the car is older or driven a lot, he suggested checking anti-freeze once a week. With newer cars, check once a month.

If drivers don’t know how to check, run it by a local mechanic, but not checking at all could end up in thousands of dollars of damage.

“If it gets too cold and you don’t, it could cause some catastrophic engine damage,” said Riels.

Some people were already ahead of the game.

“I have already done that,” said Kevin Smith. “I get that done every six months. I do a lot of driving, so that’s done.”

Riels advised checking tire pressure. Low pressure is common in colder temps. Never pour hot water on an icy windshield.

Another thing, check batteries. He said they are much more likely to die in cold weather, so keep jumper cables handy.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.