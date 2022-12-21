Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw oysters from Galveston Bay, Texas, harvested from 11/17/2022 to 12/7/2022, and consumers should not eat raw oysters from these areas.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas.

So far, the state health department said at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to Mississippi restaurants.

Additional cases may be identified as the investigation continues.

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw oysters from Galveston Bay, Texas, harvested from 11/17/2022 to 12/7/2022, and consumers should not eat raw oysters from these areas.

If you have oysters at home from the areas listed, you are encouraged to immediately throw them away.

Norovirus infection can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bear injured a staff member at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper
A three-legged deer stands with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers in Dallas, Oregon.
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year
More shelters opening ahead of dramatic drop in temperature
More shelters opening ahead of dramatic drop in temperature
‘Operation Holiday Blues’ makes 21 arrests in drug and prostitution stings
‘Operation Holiday Blues’ makes 21 arrests in drug and prostitution stings
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed