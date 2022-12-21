‘Operation Holiday Blues’ makes 21 arrests in drug and prostitution stings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Narcotics and Vice Unit’s ‘Operation Holiday Blues’ results in 21 arrests for drug and illegal prostitution.

Over the course of three months, the unit has been investigating the communities of Theodore and Tillmans Corner for Illegal drug activity and conducted a prostitution investigation as well, according to police.

Authorities said the operation concluded with the execution of six search warrants which resulted in 21 people arrested. Detectives said they seized 11 ounces of cocaine, six grams of methamphetamine, 1.75 pounds of marijuana, nine grams of Xanax, seven bottles of promethazine, 12 grams of pill form marijuana, 16 firearms, a GLOCK switch, numerous magazine extensions and $8,850.00.

Below is a list of those arrested in the Drug Operation Phase :

TOP ROW: Michael French III (left), Kinta Williams (middle), Jonathan Thomas (right) BOTTOM ROW: Michael Lett (left), Tony Clemons (middle), Destin Barron (right) (Mobile Police Department)

Destin Barron , age 27: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Lett , age 31: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael French III , age 20: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Youthful Offender (Warrant), No Seatbelt (Warrant), Driving w/ Learner’s Permit (Warrant)

Jonathan Thomas , age 51: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

Kinta Williams , age 45: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Tony Clemons, age 44: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Below is a list of Ancillary Arrests made during the operation:

TOP ROW, LEFT TO RIGHT: Robert Varnado, Quentin Johnson, Lakesha Randolph, Joe Thomas. BOTTOM ROW, LEFT TO RIGHT: Carolyn Armstrong, Jerrell Armstrong, Lamont Vines. (Mobile Police Department)

Joe Thomas , age 45: Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Carolyn Armstrong , age 54: Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession Altered Firearm, Possession of Illegal Prescription Drug

Jerrell Armstrong , age 21: Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree< Possession of Illegal Prescription Drug

Quentin Johnson , age 31: Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession Altered Firearm, Possession of Illegal Prescription Drug, Harassment (Warrant)

Robert Varnado , age 37: Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of Property 4th Degree (Warrant), Possession of Controlled Substance (Warrant from Jackson, Mississippi)

Lakesha Randolph, age 42: Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lamont Vines, age 48: Trafficking Cocaine

Below are those arrested in the prostitution phase:

TOP ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Mary Joe Hamilton, Nasha Carl, Sequia Ruffin, Sylvia Williams. BOTOM ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Camyla Robinson, Cedtreon Williams, Christolyn White, Eyvette Oneal. (Mobile Police Department)

Nasha Carl , age 28: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution, Reckless Driving (Warrant), No Driver’s License (Warrant), No Driver’s License (Warrant), Improper Turn (Warrant), Improper Lights (Warrant), Driving While Suspended (Warrant)

Cedtreon Williams , age 22: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Sylvia Williams , age 26: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Camyla Robinson , age 19: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution, Receiving Stolen Property Second Degree (Warrant)

Mary Hamilton , age 51: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution, Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution (Warrant)

Eyvette Oneal , age 55: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Sequia Ruffin , age 18: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Christolyn White, age 28: Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Police said as of today, the following have active outstanding drug distribution warrants:

Justin Green , age 23: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Zinnia Long , age 26: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Brandon Lewis , age 36: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Willie Burton , age 35: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Anthony Jones Jr ., age 25: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Antonio Hunter, age 40: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.