Shelters & warming centers opening ahead of arctic blast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the Port City braces for the arctic blast -- the homeless community is looking for a warm place to land.

“It’s definitely a humbling experience -- it’s life-changing. And I’m just truly, truly blessed to be part of this ministry,” said Rhett.

A recovering addict -- Rhett now has a job and a place to live. He tells us that wasn’t the case a month ago.

“I’ve actually crawled inside a sleeping bin -- the clothing bins that they donate the clothes in and rolled up in the clothes to stay warm when it was really, really cold outside. It gets that cold out here. It really does because we have that humidity mixed with the cold it will cut through your bones. It’s really cold,” said Rhett.

Eric Overstreet has been ministering the homeless for more than 12 years on the Gulf Coast. While donations are coming in ahead of the cold weather -- he says they still need more. He says they’re already sheltering more than 30 people and expect many more as we head into the end of the week as the temperature plummets.

“What we need is for sure tents -- two person tents, air mattresses, and blankets. The reason for tents is the building we use is a very large building it’s hard to contain heat -- so when they are inside a tent they can stay warmer. And any food -- we are feeding a lot of people,” explained Overstreet.

Cave Ministries Campus 217 (7645 Lott Road, Wilmer) is also set be a warming shelter.

“I’ve had an experience with being homeless. So I know that when it gets cold the options for getting warm are limited,” said Jimmy Wiggins, Pastor Campus 217.

Working with the Red Cross and Mobile County EMA -- they’re collecting what they’ll need for the emergency operation.

“These are warming blankets that have been given to us by Mobile County. We’ll put those ont he cots we’ll set out,” explained Wiggins.

With room for about 100 -- they’re set to open Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be open through Christmas day. Church members will be volunteering their time during the Christmas weekend to cook and help staff the shelter.

“And we’re just going to invite people in -- we’re going to make some room here in the sanctuary -- of course we’ll take all of these chairs and set them aside,” said Wiggins.

Pastor Wiggins is also challenging other pastors.

“Open up your churches... We talk a lot about being the hands and feet of Jesus -- well it’s time to as Pastor Jerry Spencer would say -- it’s time to put up or shut up,” said Wiggins.

At this time the City of Mobile does not have any plans of opening up a shelter but plans to work with its partners to make sure the nonprofits and churches have the resources they need to help people stay warm. The City expects to put more information out on Wednesday.

Baldwin County EMA tells say they too don’t have plans to open warming shelters -- but will closely monitor potential power outages and lifelines in the community.

Meanwhile -- if you’re able to donate to the ministries in need you can drop donations off at the following address:

1710 Old Canal Street, Mobile, AL.

