In shift, Mobile Councilman Carroll says he will support ‘some type of annexation’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution laying out the process for annexation, a key councilman offered qualified support for expansion.

Councilman William Carroll, who represents District 2, told FOX10 News that he supports the effort to expand – even if many details are still to be worked out.

“I am going to support some type of annexation in this process,” he said. “What it looks like yet, I don’t know. And I’m hoping that this study and this cost-benefit analysis will get us to a point where I can personally make the best-informed decision for the city when it comes to the next annexation.”

It is significant given the resistance Carroll and fellow council members C.J. Small and Cory Penn have shown as recently as last month when they expressed concern about bringing majority-white neighborhoods into a city that now is barely majority-black.

Boosting the city’s shrinking population through territorial expansion has been a priority for Mayor Sandy Stimpson for years. He has argued that increasing the population beyond 200,000 is key to unlocking more federal funding.

But the council has been lukewarm to the idea. A proposal in 2019 went down to defeat when it failed to attract the requisite five votes.

Carroll consistently has raised concerns about disrupting the city’s demographics. In May, he said he was open to the idea but added it has to be “proportional” to the current racial makeup of the city and pointed to unmet needs in neighborhoods annexed during former Mayor Sam Jones’ tenure.

“We still have promises that we haven’t kept from that annexation,” he said at the time.

Last month, he used even stronger language.

“In the black community, the elephant in the room is that it’s a fear of dilution,” he said.

With Carroll now signally possible support, he could be the potential fifth vote needed to approve a plan.

The Stimpson administration has held closed-door briefings with council members over the next annexation proposal but has declined to offer details in public. In a bid to improve transparency, Carroll, Penn and Small proposed an ordinance to govern the annexation process.

After haggling over whether it should be in the form of a more-permanent ordinance or a resolution, which would apply only to the current council term, council members eventually agreed to the latter. The resolution details information the council expects from the administration regarding questions like the expected tax revenue new neighborhoods would generate and how much it would cost to extend city services to them.

The resolution also calls for an independent consultant of the council president’s choosing to review and verify those figures.

There are many steps ahead, and annexation ultimately would be up to the voters in the neighborhoods that would be up for annexation.

How fast can the city get to those annexation votes?

“Quickly, we hope,” District 5 Councilman Ben Reynolds said. “I think it was the idea to try to move this thing along, not letting it get drug out.”

---

