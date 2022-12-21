Advertise With Us
Three pedestrians struck at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road intersection

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road.

The victims were transported to the hospital and are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

