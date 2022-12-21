Three pedestrians struck at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road intersection

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road.

The victims were transported to the hospital and are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

