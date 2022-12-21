BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.

Services for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Avenue), beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service begins at noon. You can watch the entire funeral live HERE.

After the service ends, the officers will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. The route is shown below.

The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession (Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Supporters and travelers along the route should plan for road closures as early as 12:15 p.m. The route will stay closed until the procession is over.

Parking routes for law enforcement and the public are also shown below. Public parking is available at the Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School Stadium on Bookter Street.

Parking information for law enforcement and the public (Bay St. Louis Police Department)

The entire funeral will be streamed live on this story, on our app, on Facebook and on air.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.