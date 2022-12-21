Upcoming arctic blast in the area could damage pipes

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - It’s cold outside. But it’s about to get a lot colder. The upcoming arctic blast will put pipes at risk.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier shared a message on social media urging homeowners to be aware of the temps. Teresa Ridgeway on the island said she has a plan in place.

“I’m on the ground on Dauphin Island so I don’t have quite as much potential for freezing as people whose pipes are exposed. But I’ll still be dripping some water and turning my heat up,” Ridgeway said.

And that’s a great start. The American Red Cross said doing that along with covering exposed pipes could save you money on costly repairs.

Ridgeway works at “Dinner’s Ready.” and as someone who works in the service industry, it’s important that her business is also protected.

“This is our busiest week of the year. So we have to make sure that we don’t have any calamities right before Christmas. So, we’re taking precautions. I’ve lived on the island for almost 30 years so I’ve kind of seen a lot of weather down here, so we’ll be taking precautions to make sure that we don’t have any burst pipes,” Ridgeway said.

In the event that your pipes do freeze, don’t panic. Experts say to keep your faucet on. As the frozen area begins to melt, water will start to flow. And running water through the pipe will help melt ice.

Installing a pipe sleeve or something similar can also help prevent freezing pipes. You can also wrap any exposed pipes with a hot towel if they freeze to help thaw them out.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.