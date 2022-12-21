Advertise With Us
Warming centers, shelters available as frigid weather sets in

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As a brutal cold snap prepares to hit the Gulf Coast bringing dangerously low temperatures, the City of Mobile has coordinated with local churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations to provide warming centers and shelters available to those experiencing homelessness.

The City of Mobile will also be opening the James Seals Community Center, 540 Texas St., as a temporary warming center for women and children beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. It will remain open as a warming center until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Meals will be provided for those using the facility, staff members will also be accepting donations of snacks and water at the Seals Center starting Thursday.

These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile.

Dauphin Way Lodge: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama:

Men only;

Open as of Dec. 20, 2022;

Address: 1009 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36604;

Phone: (251) 438-1625

Waterfront Rescue Mission:

Men only;

Currently open;

Daily Check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily;

Address: 279 N Washington Ave., Mobile, AL 36603;

Phone: (251) 433-1847

Cave Ministries:

Men, women and children;

Open from 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, to Sunday, Dec. 25;

Address: 7645 Lott Rd. Wilmer, AL 36587;

Phone: (251) 308-8570

James Seals Community Center (City of Mobile):

Women and children only;

Open 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26;

Address: 540 Texas Street, Mobile, AL, 36603;

Phone: (251) 438-7498

Theodore Church of God:

Men, women and children

Opens as of Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Address: 6360 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL, 36582;

Phone: (251) 577-7878

