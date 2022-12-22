1 killed, another injured in 2-car crash in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One man died and another was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Choctaw County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Choctaw County 9, about a mile north of Lisman, Ala.

Authorities said Trevor C. May, 24, of Butler, Ala., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by Jamarcus E. Marshall, 26, also of Butler.

According to ALEA, May was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Marshall was taken to Rush Hospital in Meridian, Miss. for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

