10 Caring Gifts collecting art and school supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is working on 10 different projects with the Volunteers of America Southeast this holiday season for our 10 Caring Gifts program.

We are teaming up with Night Hawk Patrol Services to collect art and supplies.

The supplies will go to places like the Community Enrichment Center at the VOA Adult Day Center. The program is designed for adults with special needs.

The school supplies also help hundreds of at-risk youth in after school programs.

One of our drop-off locations this year Hilton Garden Inn on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile.

Business partners Jay Jones and Lamont Williams of Night Hawk Patrol Services got their staff together to donate art and school supplies.

“We just wanted to get back to the community,” Williams said. “We have always prided ourselves in taking part in community events at some of our properties. And this here is one of the properties that we serve.”

Jones said, “And that’s just something I’ve always wanted to do--just be able to give back to the community. Because I know, I know what it’s like to not--for it to kind of be scarce during the holidays, or maybe during Christmastime and not really have anything.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Hilton Garden Inn, 828 W. Interstate 65 Service Rd., or at Volunteers of America Southeast, 1204 Hillcrest Rd.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.