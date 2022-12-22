Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

Top: Amanda Guinn, Edward Lee Hevner, James Hobbs, Justin Curl, Tyler Gibson. Botom: Kristen...
Top: Amanda Guinn, Edward Lee Hevner, James Hobbs, Justin Curl, Tyler Gibson. Botom: Kristen James, Lee Allen Mixon, Ryan Mashburn, Stacey Lynn Buettner, Steven Teachout. Not pictured: Nikki Rowland(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to a BCSO statement.

Eleven Baldwin County residents were arrested for active warrants and drug charges, authorities said. Deputies seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The suspects were taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

Those arrested and their charges are:

· Justin Curl, 49, Summerdale, warrant for narcotics possession

· Ryan Mashburn, 32, Daphne, trafficking fentanyl

· Tyler Gibson, 31, Robertsdale, trafficking fentanyl

· Nikki Rowland, 28, Robertsdale, trafficking fentanyl

· Amanda Guinn, 40, Summerdale, warrant for narcotics possession

· James Hobbs, 44, Summerdale, warrant for probation violation

· Steven Teachout, 46, Foley, warrant for domestic violence

· Lee Allen Mixon, 37, Foley, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

· Kristen James, 49, Foley, conspiracy and drug trafficking

· Edward Lee Hevner, 48, Elberta, possession of a controlled substance

· Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50, Summerdale, warrant for domestic violence

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daniel Schmidt
OCSO: Georgia man arrested after road rage incident with gun in Destin
Christy Womack
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) takes part in drills during the team's NFL...
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
A bear injured a staff member at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper