ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season.

“The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the does,” said Burkett.

This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in rural areas.

According to State Farm, one in 131 Alabamians will get in a deer collision that could total your car or injure a passenger.

If you hit a deer, especially at high speeds, there is potential for injury. Burkett says Alabama dispatchers have seen deer go through windshields.

Burkett says the best way to avoid hitting a deer is to remain alert. If you see one, slow down to give yourself time to react. If a collision does occur, pull over and dial 911.

If you hit a deer, Breck Honae with State Farm says to note every detail on your claim in order to get the best coverage possible.

