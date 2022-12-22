Emotional Jeremy Reaves learns he made the Pro Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jeremy Reaves, a special teams player for the Washington Commanders, did not know why head coach Ron Rivera called him into his office on Wednesday.

Reaves, who hails from Pensacola and played for the University of South Alabama Jaguars, has spent years trying to stay on an NFL roster. He probably knows not to take anything for granted.

But the meeting on Wednesday was quickly revealed to be a very happy occasion indeed.

A video of the meeting posted on Twitter by the Commanders shows Rivera telling each of four players they made the Pro Bowl. Teammates seemed more excited for Reaves than for themselves, and Reaves let the happy tears flow when he got his good news.

Joining Reaves for the Pro Bowl this time will be Commanders teammates Terry McLaurin, Tress Way and Jonathan Allen.

Check out the joyful video below.

get your tissues ready 🥹



watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

