Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With just one more day to prepare, farmers are taking the necessary steps to make sure their crops are protected.

Greg Burris at Burris Farm Market has seen his share of severe weather in the past 30 years running his business, but as he prepares for this artic blast, his efforts this time may not be enough.

“It’s about 40 thousand plants here. We’re not going to lose the plants. We’re just going to lose these blooms. It’ll set us back three or four weeks. Depending on how cold it gets,” Burris said.

And what a difference a year makes. Christmas day 2021 was a successful one for Burris as his strawberries were already ready to be picked. This year, not so much. Still, he has a plan.

“We can save berries down to 22 degrees. We have been a little lower than that,” Burris said.

“I have a front alarm in the house. And it wakes me up like a digital alarm clock. You set it for the temperature instead of the time. When it hits 32 or 33, I’ll come out here and turn the frost protection on, or the irrigation on,” Burris added.

For smaller plants, you can always bring them inside, but for situations like this, a freeze cloth can also help.

Burris said as a farmer, he accepts the risks, but he hopes it’s not as bad as anticipated.

“It’s just part of farming. Not every year is perfect. We had a perfect year last year. We had a great year last year. You just have to roll with the punches, you know?” Burris said.

Burris hopes that his strawberries will be ready in time for when his Loxley market opens in February.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.