Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Florence man is facing rape and sex act charges after he allegedly brought a 15-year-old girl from Florida to Alabama.
According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, Hermelindo Hor Cucul was arrested as officers were attempting to locate a Florida juvenile who was previously reported missing. Authorities believe the two were in a sexual relationship after Hor Cucul traveled to Florida to retrieve her.
He was charged with statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts.
Hor Cucul was booked at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.