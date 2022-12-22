Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Womack remained on the scene where she was taken into custody, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Womack’s bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

