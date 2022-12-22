Microsoft sued by Call of Duty gamers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Microsoft is ready to put up a fight for its Activision blizzard deal. This after the federal trade commission filed a lawsuit against Microsoft.

It claims the deal is illegal and gives Microsoft too much control over consumer access in the video game industry. The merger would be the largest of its kind. It would combine Microsoft, maker of the Xbox consoles with Call of Duty maker Activision...

The legal action comes from 10 gamers from California, New Jersey, and New Mexico looking to block the $69-billion dollar deal, which was first announced in January 2022.

They’re suing Microsoft for allegedly violating anti-trust law, citing concern that the price for their favorite games might see a huge spike in price with the merger.

Under the Clayton Antitrust Act consumers have similar rights as industry competitors to oppose acquisitions..

For its part Microsoft says that the gamers’ worst fears are not warranted partially saying in a statement, “the deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers.”

