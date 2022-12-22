More shelters opening ahead of dramatic drop in temperature

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you think it’s cold now -- it’s really going to feel like Christmas in the next 24 hours. The dangerous dip in mercury has the City of Mobile highlighting all shelters and warming centers opening up in our area.

For men: Inside city limits there’s the Dauphin Way Lodge: Salvation Army and Waterfront Rescue Mission.

“Certainly for the folks facing homelessness -- but we also know these shelters are going to be important for people who just don’t have heat in their homes, are living in a mobile home, or a trailer, or some other facility that just doesn’t have -- isn’t warm enough for this level of cold sustained for so long,” said Casi Callaway, Chief Resilience Officer City of Mobile.

Theodore Church of God and Cave Ministries in Wilmer are set to welcome men, women, and children. And here in Mobile -- the City is turning the James Seals Community Center into a shelter exclusively for women and children.

“We found out that is our gap... We’ve got a few other spaces for women but all of them are currently full or they can’t open for a warming shelter at this time. And again -- that’s why we decided to go ahead and open Seals,” explained Callaway.

Waterfront Rescue Mission is currently open and have about 65 people staying with them Wednesday night but expect more in the coming days.

“It’s hard to predict but we are preparing to have the building at capacity,” said Jim Langston, Waterfront Rescue Mission Director.

At full capacity they can take in about 110 people. The American Red Cross has donated 50 cots to help. Waterfront Rescue is one of the only local shelters open 365 days a year.

“There aren’t that many -- but there’s one right here. And we’re determined that no one that can get to us will be stuck out in these elements. They’re dangerous, and it certainly can harm or kill someone and so we want to provide -- shelter to anyone and everyone,” said Langston.

Waterfront Rescue Mission says their check-in is from 4 p.m. to 6 p-m daily. They plan to have a Christmas dinner on Friday at 11 a.m. Coastal Foods has donated 1300 pounds of ham for the dinner.

Meanwhile, below is the full list of shelters and information provided by the City of Mobile.

Available community resources during freezing temperatures

Mobile, Ala. — In preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected over the next several days, the City of Mobile has been coordinating with local churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations. Below is a list of known warming centers and shelters available to homeless persons in our area. These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile. The City of Mobile will also be opening the James Seals Community Center as a temporary warming center beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. It will remain open as a warming center until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Meals will be provided for those using the facility, but our staff will gladly accept donations of snacks and water at the Seals Center (540 Texas Street) starting tomorrow.

Dauphin Way Lodge: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama

Men only Open as of Dec. 20, 2022. Address: 1009 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36604 Phone: (251) 438-1625

Waterfront Rescue Mission

Men only Currently Open Daily Check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Address: 279 N Washington Ave., Mobile, AL 36603 Phone: (251) 433-1847

Cave Ministries

Men, women, and children Open from 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, to Sunday, Dec. 25. Address: 7645 Lott Rd. Wilmer, AL 36587 Phone: (251) 308-8570

James Seals Community Center (City of Mobile)

Women and Children only Open 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 Address: 540 Texas Street, Mobile, AL, 36603 Phone: (251) 438-7498

Theodore Church of God

Men, women, and children Opens as of Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. Address: 6360 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL, 36582 Phone: (251) 577-7878

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.