OCSO: Georgia man arrested after road rage incident with gun in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A road rage incident in Destin that escalated into a driver pointing a gun at another driver led to a Georgia man’s arrest Wednesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Georgia, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The OCSO reports the victim says he was driving west on Emerald Coast Parkway when Schmidt cut him off and began brake checking him.

As he sped up to get around Schmidt, he says Schmidt pointed a handgun at him and made aggressive movements, the Sheriff’s Office says. The victim went to a safe area and called the OCSO, describing the weapon and providing a license plate.

A deputy spotted and detained Schmidt near his vehicle in the parking lot of a Destin hotel, and the firearm was still on him, the OCSO says. The victim identified Schmidt as the driver and also identified the weapon, the agency says.

The OCSO advises that if you encounter an aggressive driver, don’t challenge them, avoid eye contact and rude gestures, get a description of their car and license plate number if possible, and contact your nearest local law enforcement agency to report the driver.

