Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Potential icy road conditions for drivers this Christmas

Cars driving in cold temperatures.
Cars driving in cold temperatures.(WEEK)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers have one more day to prepare for the polar plunge and need to be prepared for potentially icy roads, especially if headed north.

State troopers sent out that word of warning tonight.

According to ALDOT and ALEA, keep an emergency kit with jumper cables, blankets, windshield scrapers, and phone chargers. Car batteries are more likely to die in freezing temps.

Check tire pressure. Low pressure is common in cold weather. Keep tanks at least half full and check anti-freeze levels.

Don’t use cruise control or speed. Officials said drivers are more likely to lose control over patches of ice.

Drivers recommend getting your emergency kits ready now.

“Definitely, especially if your tires go out or something, you definitely need something to back you up with or your windshield, frost on your windshield,” said Jayden Conway.

ALDOT encouraged drivers to know before you go.

To check road conditions, click here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More shelters are set to open ahead of the dramatic drop in temperature. The collective goal of...
More shelters opening ahead of dramatic drop in temperature
Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze
Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze
The temps could jeopardize the crops of many farmers across the area
Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze
Spanish Ft. Police are hoping the public can help identify the persons involved in several...
Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Spanish Fort