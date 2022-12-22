Potential icy road conditions for drivers this Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers have one more day to prepare for the polar plunge and need to be prepared for potentially icy roads, especially if headed north.

State troopers sent out that word of warning tonight.

According to ALDOT and ALEA, keep an emergency kit with jumper cables, blankets, windshield scrapers, and phone chargers. Car batteries are more likely to die in freezing temps.

Check tire pressure. Low pressure is common in cold weather. Keep tanks at least half full and check anti-freeze levels.

Don’t use cruise control or speed. Officials said drivers are more likely to lose control over patches of ice.

Drivers recommend getting your emergency kits ready now.

“Definitely, especially if your tires go out or something, you definitely need something to back you up with or your windshield, frost on your windshield,” said Jayden Conway.

ALDOT encouraged drivers to know before you go.

To check road conditions, click here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.