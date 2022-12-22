Prepare for extreme cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is the day to prepare for the extreme cold. We’re starting off in the low 50s this morning and we’ll even reach the mid to low 60s this afternoon.

There are a few isolated showers around this morning, but we’ll actually see the sky briefly clear this afternoon and seeing the sunshine will be nice. Make sure you wrap up your pipes and plants. Get your pets inside and check on people. The 4 Ps!

A major drop in temperature is arriving tonight and will last through the Christmas weekend. This cold will be extreme with morning temps dropping to the 17-20 degree range with “feel like” temps in the single digits. Highs will be in the 33-40 degree range Friday through Sunday. Winds will be extremely harsh, even reaching 40 mph tonight and tomorrow. After Christmas is over, we’ll start to see temps gradually rising. There will be a few showers tonight ahead of the cold air but the aimass will be dry once the cold settles in so no winter precipitation is expected locally.

---

