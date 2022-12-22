Advertise With Us
Santa Rosa County SO asks public’s help to find shooting, chase suspect

Grayson Zachary Eagan
Grayson Zachary Eagan(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies responded to a Publix grocery store in Navarre around 9 a.m. Thursday on a report that a suspect in a black BMW had fired at another vehicle. A short time later, deputies located the BMW and began chasing it, according to sheriff’s office. Spike strips failed to bring the BMW to a stop and deputies lost sight of it, authorities said. The vehicle was later found in the 8200 block of Molina Street in Navarre.

The sheriff’s office identified Grayson Zachary Eagan as the suspect.

Anyone with information on Eagan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190 or Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers 850-437-STOP to remain anonymous.

---

Jervoris Scarbrough ... charged with murder.
