Santa Rosa County SO asks public’s help to find shooting, chase suspect

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies responded to a Publix grocery store in Navarre around 9 a.m. Thursday on a report that a suspect in a black BMW had fired at another vehicle. A short time later, deputies located the BMW and began chasing it, according to sheriff’s office. Spike strips failed to bring the BMW to a stop and deputies lost sight of it, authorities said. The vehicle was later found in the 8200 block of Molina Street in Navarre.

The sheriff’s office identified Grayson Zachary Eagan as the suspect.

Anyone with information on Eagan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190 or Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers 850-437-STOP to remain anonymous.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.