South Alabama Jaguars fall to Western Kentucky in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WALA) - The South Alabama Jaguars looked to cap off their historic season in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Standing in their way was Western Kentucky who has the second-best passing offense in the country.

The Jags trailed by four scores at halftime thanks to three first-half touchdown passes by Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed. South Alabama was only able to answer with a 30-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo but their offense did start to come to life in the second.

Carter Bradley threw two 3rd quarter touchdown passes to DJ Thomas-Jones and La’Damian Webb respectively. Bradley would finish the game with 360 yards and 3 touchdowns including a 4th quarter touchdown to Devin Voisin, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Austin Reed finished the game with 4 touchdowns and a R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl record 497 yards through the air as the Hilltoppers walk away with a 44-23 win over the Jags.

South Alabama finishes the season at 10-3.

---

