Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight.

But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?

Jake Sellers, a plumber with Hansen Plumbing in Theodore, told FOX10 News the best course of action is to shut off the water at the meter in the yard until returning home..

“I would open up several fixtures inside and make sure you drain down any residual water in the system” he said. “Once you’ve added air to the system, there’s no way for the water to freeze and bust the pipes.”

For people who cannot turn off the water, Sellers said it may be a good idea to leave the water dripping.

“It would stink because it would be quite a lot of gallons of waste,” he said. “But it’s better than finding a flood.”

Kerry Adkins, owner of OnTime Services in Hoover and Daphne, said the houses most at risk are those on stilts where cold air can pass underneath the floor, and those with a lot of exposed pipes. He said people who have not had problems in the past may want to keep the faucets turned off if they leave town and cannot shut the water off at the meter. Instead, he said, people should make sure to open cabinets to ensure maximum air flow.

Adkins said it also is a good idea to leave on the heat, as least to a degree.

“You probably want to keep it more at a moderate temperature,” he said. “Don’t just shut it off.”

Adkins suggested somewhere around 65 degrees.

