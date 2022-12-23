Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.

Spanish Fort firefighters prepare their gear ahead of cold weather snap (Hal Scheurich)

Firefighters across Baldwin County are very concerned as the cold weather sets in, and with good reason. Many folks depend on space heaters to heat their rooms and many of them are old and without the latest safety features.

“The newer space heaters have an automatic shut-off switch, which is great,” explained Lt. Tim Cooper with the Spanish Fort Fire Department. “Most people will leave a space heater on, when they’re going to bed especially and that’s what kind of causes fire, when stuff laying around or on unlevel ground you put it on. It might tip over. You know, sometimes pets will tip it over and cause a fire.”

Tragedy had already struck in Mobile a few says earlier when a man was killed after his home caught on fire. The victim’s family believes his space heater was the cause. The cold expected to settle in over our area starting tonight has fire officials on edge. There are a few safety tips you need to keep in mind if using a space heater is part of your plan to stay warm.

*Make sure there is at least three feet of clearance around all sides of the heater.

*Make sure your heater has an automatic shut-off that will trigger if it falls over.

*Be sure to turn heaters of when you go to bed or leave the room.

*Only plug heaters directly into a wall socket.

Baldwin County doesn’t have any warming shelters open to the public so if you have family, neighbors or friends who are going without heat, officials ask that keep them in mind.

“Check on them. Make sure they have everything they need, or if they don’t, try to get it now,” Cooper said.

Some of the same rules apply to wood-burning fireplaces. Keep combustible materials at least three feet from the front, use a protective screen to prevent embers from popping out onto the floor and be sure the fire is put out before going to bed.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.