Child abuse survivor collects 55 gallons of can tops to give back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Zander Saucier was abused by his father in 2016, landing him at USA Women and Children’s Hospital- fighting for his life.

Today, 6 years later, Saucier is making a difference... one tab top at a time.

“I feel good, I am happy for other people,” said Saucier.

Saucier’s family stayed in the Ronald McDonald Home while Saucier recovered.

“It was a tough time for us, and I am happy that they provided a place for my family. It was a little strange being back-- but that was a long time ago and things are better now,” said Emily Spears, Saucier’s mother.

“We help families with sick children in the hospital. There are only two reasons why a family would need to stay here is if the child is being treated in one of our area hospitals-and they have to live at least 15 miles away,” stated Liz Calcy, Assistant Director at Ronald McDonald House in Mobile.

Spears says the Ronald McDonald House was a safe haven for her family while her son recovered from his injuries. This time, she returned to the house with her son to say ‘thank you’ and donate the tab tops. The tab tops project allows kids and adults of all ages to pop off the tab on a can. Those tabs are then recycled- and that money is donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

“Our biggest goal is to just raise awareness for Child Abuse Awareness Month in April. This gave us an opportunity to move forward with some different things. We don’t know what’s next for us yet but we are going to continue to do the can tabs for us,” added Spears.

It’s a day Saucier has been waiting on for 3 years. With the help of his family, friends and community, it took a dolly to move the 55-gallon barrel of tab tops into the Ronald McDonald House.

Saucier-smiling proudly as he dropped off his hard-earned donation.

“Yeah I’m happy and proud- just excited to be back,” he said.

Saucier’s story has made the front page of newspapers and captured everyone’s hearts.

“A lot of people- family and friends, our church family- he’s got a lot of fans, that’s for sure,” said Spears.

Meanwhile, Saucier says he plans to make an impact for the rest of his life.

“I just don’t want people to go what I went through. I just want them to be with their family,” he concluded.

Click here for more information on the Ronald McDonald House and tab top fundraiser.

