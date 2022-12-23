Cold weather is here and staying for Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cold and blustery weather is here and it’s staying until the Christmas weekend is over. Please be careful if you’re driving cause the winds are harsh. Wind advisory will be in place all day long with wind speeds reaching 20-40mph all day long.

Temps are in the upper 20s as of 5 a.m., but it feels like the lower teens thanks to the wind. Our sky will be Mostly Sunny but clouds will come rolling back in this afternoon and tonight. We’ll go Mostly Cloudy for tonight and Christmas Eve morning. The sky will clear out again for Santa’s arrival Saturday night and into Christmas morning. Highs will only be in the mid 30s today and tomorrow, and will barely get above 40 on Christmas Day. We turn much warmer by the end of next week.

