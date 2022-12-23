Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Cities on the Eastern Shore braced for the arctic blast by taking some necessary precautions.

City parks and piers in Fairhope and Daphne turned off their water to prevent any pipes from bursting.

Fairhope posting “restrooms closed” signs on the pier, weatherizing facilities and shutting off the water from Friday to Monday.

It’s rare for an arctic blast like this one to sweep across the area, and the city wants people to be prepared, so they sent out this list of tips:

· Protect pipes from freezing by covering any exposed faucets

· Use safe heating sources indoors

· Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups

· Disconnect any garden hoses and tighten the faucet

Daphne also did the same. City parks and piers cut off water through Tuesday.

Some people on the Eastern Shore were prepared for the polar plunge, both on the roads and at home.

“We wrapped our pipes and used antifreeze, and that’s about the best we can do,” said Henry Emmons, a Fairhope local.

Fairhope also warned citizens to not cut off the city water valve in the meter box.

