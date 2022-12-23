Escambia County authorities searching for thief who broke into the same business twice in one night

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Escambia County authorities are searching for a thief who broke into the same business twice in one night.

It happened at Legal Leaf in Escambia County, Florida. And it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

The business has been broken into several times since October. The store sells legal THC products and has several locations. And it all started after owner Blake Hammac boarded up the doors following a previous break-in.

“The very next night at 1:50, he broke in. We responded. The alarm went off. The cops responded. By the time we got here, the cops were searching for him back out in the woods and behind the store. They recovered all the product he took, but never did find him. We came back here, did the police report, boarded the door back up and went home. As soon as I went home, the alarm went off again,” Hammac said.

Less than two hours later, the same person enters the store again. He takes his time going through the office before once again taking off with more merchandise.

“I really couldn’t believe. We got the second alarm and immediately assumed it was somebody different. I pulled the cameras up and was just completely shocked that it was the same guy. Knowing that there was ten or twelve officers right here in the area already looking for him, and then he came back in again,” Hammac said.

Thankfully, this hasn’t impacted business, but as they get ready to upgrade their security, Hammac just wants whoever did this to be caught.

“We’re just asking for help from anybody in the community who may know anything. Please come forward and let us know so we can put an end to this and go back to normal business,” Hammac said.

In total with the merchandise and damage, Hammac says thief cost the store about 50-thousand dollars. If you know anything, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.